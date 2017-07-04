4 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: AU Summit Affirms Prevalence of Peace in Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The 29th Ordinary African Union Summit underlined that peace prevalence in Darfur was confirmed by the AU Peace and Security Council that visited the five Darfur States recently and the UN Security Council that decided to reduce UNAMID forces.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in a statement to SUNA, that the Summit also indicate to the national dialogue and its outcome, formation of national accord government and appointment of Prime Minister and that Sudan has made strides towards cementing national unity and achievement of peace and security.

He added that the Guinean President and Chairman of the African Union, Alpha Conde pointed out that the experiment of the Sudanese national dialogue should be pursued by African countries plagued with political disputes and rebel movements.

Sudan

Governor of South Kordofan Lauds the President's Decision On Extension of Cease-Fire At Conflict Areas

The Governor of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Issa Adam Abbakar has commended decision issued by President of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.