Sudan: Amira Al-Fadil Discusses With Vice-President Cooperation Between Sudan and AU Commission of Social Affairs

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Al-Fadil said that her meeting with the Vice-President of the Republic on the sideline of the 29 African Summit aimed to informed the Vice-President on the Commission's concern and aspects of cooperation with Sudan on issues of health, migration and diseases of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

It is to be recalled that the African leaders held meeting on eradication of such diseases in Africa with participation of the Vice-President of the Republic who reviewed in his intervention Sudan efforts to combat such diseases.

Amira said the meeting discussed cooperation with African countries in areas of youth employment, human trafficking, combating crime, youth issues and other social issues.

She added the meeting also tackled Sudan readiness to host some activities of the African Union Commission of Social Affairs.

The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs said that the AU and partners propounded a 2 million health workers in Africa initiative and project of establishment of centers for combating epidemics in Africa.