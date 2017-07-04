4 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Amira Al-Fadil Discusses With Vice-President Cooperation Between Sudan and AU Commission of Social Affairs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Al-Fadil said that her meeting with the Vice-President of the Republic on the sideline of the 29 African Summit aimed to informed the Vice-President on the Commission's concern and aspects of cooperation with Sudan on issues of health, migration and diseases of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

It is to be recalled that the African leaders held meeting on eradication of such diseases in Africa with participation of the Vice-President of the Republic who reviewed in his intervention Sudan efforts to combat such diseases.

Amira said the meeting discussed cooperation with African countries in areas of youth employment, human trafficking, combating crime, youth issues and other social issues.

She added the meeting also tackled Sudan readiness to host some activities of the African Union Commission of Social Affairs.

The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs said that the AU and partners propounded a 2 million health workers in Africa initiative and project of establishment of centers for combating epidemics in Africa.

Sudan

Governor of South Kordofan Lauds the President's Decision On Extension of Cease-Fire At Conflict Areas

The Governor of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Issa Adam Abbakar has commended decision issued by President of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.