4 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of South Kordofan Lauds the President's Decision On Extension of Cease-Fire At Conflict Areas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Governor of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Issa Adam Abbakar has commended decision issued by President of the Republic on extension of cease-fie at conflict zones, saying the decision has pleased citizens of South Kordofan who tired of war especially those exist at rebel-held areas.

Issa said in a statement to SUNA, that peace in South Kordofan was strategic option and that the people abandoned war and began seeking peace.

The previous cease-fire, the Governor explained, availed ample opportunity for making direct and indirect contacts with gun-holders who hailed from South Kordofan State and that resulted in return of large numbers of people who were exist at rebel-held areas to the State and who affirmed that the people in such areas were living in miserable situations.

He added the extension of cease-fire would give opportunity for making further contact with gun-holders to talk about achievement of peace in South Kordofan State.

Sudan

Amira Al-Fadil Discusses With Vice-President Cooperation Between Sudan and AU Commission of Social Affairs

The African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Al-Fadil said that her meeting with the Vice-President of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.