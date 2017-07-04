Sudan: Governor of South Kordofan Lauds the President's Decision On Extension of Cease-Fire At Conflict Areas

Khartoum — The Governor of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Issa Adam Abbakar has commended decision issued by President of the Republic on extension of cease-fie at conflict zones, saying the decision has pleased citizens of South Kordofan who tired of war especially those exist at rebel-held areas.

Issa said in a statement to SUNA, that peace in South Kordofan was strategic option and that the people abandoned war and began seeking peace.

The previous cease-fire, the Governor explained, availed ample opportunity for making direct and indirect contacts with gun-holders who hailed from South Kordofan State and that resulted in return of large numbers of people who were exist at rebel-held areas to the State and who affirmed that the people in such areas were living in miserable situations.

He added the extension of cease-fire would give opportunity for making further contact with gun-holders to talk about achievement of peace in South Kordofan State.