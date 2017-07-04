3 July 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: North Cooperative Seeks Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Mupeseni

Northern Province Cooperative Marketing Union (NPCMU) has started mobilising resources to buy soya beans as it seeks to expand stock feed production.

The 2016/2017 has seen a drastic increase in soya beans production which has resulted in prices of the oil and protein rich crop reduce by more than 50 per cent.

NPCMU mills manager Frazer Machaya said in view of increased soya production and planned stock feed production has prompted the cooperative to seek for capital.

"Were seriously looking at buying more soya beans this marketing season because we plan to increase production of stock feeds," Mr Machaya said.

He said this in an interview at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair (ZIFF) at the weekend.

Mr Machaya said three years ago the cooperative obtained K750,000 from the Citizen Economic Empowerment(CEEC) which saw the establishment of a milling plant.

"We are currently producing four tonnes of meal per day which we hope to increase to significant figures probably doubling that to eight tonnes per day," he said.

Mr Machaya said the cooperative is also considering buying rice mainly to get rice bran for stock feeds while selling rice which would boost the cooperative's resource base.

Zambia

Biggest City Market On Fire

The suspicious outbreak of fires to public property has continued with City Market also adding to the long list of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.