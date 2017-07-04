South Africa: President Zuma to Lead SA Delegation to G20

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will lead a high level delegation to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The South African delegation to the summit, which is scheduled for July 7 and 8, will include International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

South Africa is one of the 19 member countries of the Group of 20 (which includes the European Union (EU) as the 20th member) who have been meeting regularly since 1999 to discuss global economic policy coordination.

South Africa's primary aim in the G20 is to provide strategic foresight in establishing an economic and international policy platform that will drive and negotiate the best possible outcomes for South Africa, Africa and the developing world.

President Zuma said that given the current global dynamics on trade and climate change, the upcoming G20 Summit presents an opportunity for decisive leadership.

"In this regard, South Africa supports calls for the G20 to show international leadership particularly, in the area of climate change and trade, in helping to achieve progress in multilateral institutions, on the understanding that the G20 is not a substitute for the UN system, but should support and add value to what is being done within the UN context," the President said.

South Africa's participation in the G20 is guided by its national interest and the primacy of the African Agenda. As the only permanent African member of the G20, South Africa utilises its participation to raise issues of concern to Africa with other G20 members.

"South Africa therefore seeks to use its participation in the G20 to promote and strengthen the interests of Africa and the South on the understanding that if managed carefully, the G20 does present meaningful opportunities for advancing much needed global governance reforms and orienting the international development agenda," said President Zuma.

The summit will be held under the theme 'Shaping an Interconnected World' with the sub-themes of 'Building Resilience', 'Improving Sustainability' and 'Assuming Responsibility'.

The sub-theme of 'Building Resilience' of the Leaders' Summit will focus on the world economy, trade and investment, employment, strengthening the international financial architecture, financial markets and international tax cooperation.

The sub-theme of 'Improving Sustainability' will focus on climate and energy, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, digitalisation, global health as well as seizing the opportunities of digital technology and empowering women.

The sub-theme of 'Assuming Responsibility' will focus on tackling the causes of displacement, the partnership with Africa, fighting terrorism, anti-corruption efforts as well as agriculture and food security.