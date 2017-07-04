4 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Namibe - 52 Militaries Complete Air Force Minor Expert Course

Moçâmedes — Fifty two National Air Force (FAN) personnel from several provinces of the country finished Sunday in this city the course of minor specialists in the Air Police.

During the training, which took place from November 2016 to June of this year, military and academic subjects, command and administration, communication techniques and subjects of specialty were taught.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the commander of the National Air Force's School of Arms and Services, Colonel Paulo Jorge Makuili, praised the level of teachers' commitment to the teaching of classes, which allied the dedication of the trainees, which made the course successful and reached the objectives.

However, he considered that the finalists leave the training with knowledge that enables them to perform their duties, nevertheless of the need for continuous, systematic and conscious engagement in the acts of combative preparedness and patriotic education of the troops in their future units, with the purpose of consolidating and expanding the acquired content.

The course was taught by 28 teachers, including 24 military personnel from the FAN (National Air Force) School of Arms and Services.

