Angola: Uíge - Producers Get Over 70,000 Coffee Seedlings

Uíge — Seventy five thousand of coffee seedlings were distributed Monday in the northern Uíge province to 12 farmers in the region, against 55.600 in 2016.

The fact was announced in this locality by the deputy governor for economic affairs of the Uíge, Carlos Mendes Samba, in the official opening ceremony of the campaign of coffee harvesting in the province.

In the first phase, 12 coffee growers benefited from seedlings, while the remaining seedlings will be distributed later.

Carlos Mendes Samba said that the distribution of coffee seedlings to growers is aimed at boosting coffee production in Uíge.

He pointed out the need to renew the plantations, since the peasants have obtained little income in production, due to the fact that coffee plantations have already been in existence for 40 years.