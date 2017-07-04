Angola: Growth of Motor Sport in Year of Crisis Highlighted

Huambo — Motor sport in Angola, despite the economic and financial situation, continues recording a considerable growth, marked by the commitment of the pilots.

This was said to the press on Sunday at the end of the Huambo City Life Grand Prix by the president of the Angolan Motor Sport Federation, Ramiro Barreira.

Speaking to the press at the end of "Huambo Cidade Vida" Grand Prix, the sports official stressed that the sport in Angola is increasingly developing, even though it is a difficult year from an economic and financial point of view.

"It is not easy for motorsport, but despite these difficulties we all take the opportunity to congratulate the provincial associations, the teams and the drivers for their commitment", he stressed.

About the Grand Prix, Ramiro Barreira also acknowledged the personal commitment of Governor João Baptista Kussumua for the successful completion of the event, after three years of interruption.