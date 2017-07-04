South Africa's ruling African National Conference (ANC) holds one of its most important gatherings at a time when the party under President Zuma faces a traumatic period of disunity and loss of public confidence.

The ANC party congress - which began on Friday and ends on Wednesday - takes place against a background of allegations of wide-spread corruption, state capture by business associates, economic downturn, increasing unemployment and runaway violent civilian crime.

The party hopes to regain public confidence by promoting unity and a commitment to achieve radical socio-economic change for the vast majority of Black South Africans.

But just a few days into the conference, the factions supporting the different leaders to take over from President Jacob Zuma - due to step down as ANC head in December - have already shown their presence.

Deep divisions

When the ANC - one of the oldest liberation movements in Africa - came to power in 1994 under the presidency of freedom icon Nelson Mandela, it promised a better life for all South Africans.

But 23 years later under the presidency of Jacob Zuma, the ANC is fraught with deep divisions, factionalism and the struggle for power among leaders within its ranks.

This has led to loss of confidence among a significant percentage of the people. Factionalism is out in the open at the policy conference, attended by nearly 4,000 delegates.

Audible disunity

On voice recordings smuggled to the media, numerous delegates sing songs in favor of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, while across the room, other delegates shout praise for their preferred candidate, former AU Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

In order to overcome this disunity and promote the regeneration of the party among ordinary South Africans, a proposal has been made for a Revolutionary Electoral Council to interrogate leaders before they are selected for leadership positions.

The ANC has the "power to change" the current factionalism, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula commented on the sidelines of the conference, adding that these challenges have led to the "firm proposals in organizational design."

Corruption, factionalism, vote buying

The very proposal of a revolutionary council is a sign that the ANC faces serious problems under the leadership of Zuma, political analysts argue.

The ANC is on a downward trend, says prominent political analyst Dumisani Hlophe, who says the fact that factions have come to the fore has affected the ANC's power to govern effectively: "The centre in the ANC actually does not hold."

Political analyst Angelo Fick urges the ANC to take into account concerns expressed by ANC struggle veterans, religious organizations, non-government organizations and its alliance partners, including the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party.

The ANC should not reach the point of what "in medical circles or disaster management circles is called Triage, where you are really at the very last stages in saving that which is possible to be saved," Fick warns.

Hungry, unemployed without hope

Ordinary South Africans are meanwhile keeping close tabs on the policy conference, adamant that the ANC come up with solutions to overcome deep poverty, the uncontrollable rise in unemployment and inequality.

The ANC should once again become "the party that people voted for so many years ago," says Mbali Nyando, lamenting that 22 years into democracy, the living conditions of the people, black people in particular, are "deteriorating rather than improving."

Bheki Khumalo told DW that the ANC should focus on unemployment, a "major issue among the black people." People are unemployed, hungry and they have lost hope, he says, appealing to the ANC to work more closely with entrepreneurs.

Dismantling 'white monopoly capital'

President Zuma and other leaders have stated that rapid economic transformation and land re-distribution without compensation will assist the ANC and the government in overcoming the socio-economic issues facing the majority of black South Africans. They want ownership and operation of the economy to reflect the majority of the population - policy issues, strategies and tactics currently being discussed behind closed doors.

South Africans, including the private business sector, wait with bated breath for the resolutions the ANC aims to introduce to overcome the economic and social inequalities facing the vast majority of black South Africans. Final resolutions are expected on Wednesday, the last day of the conference.