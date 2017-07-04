Ethiopia: Two More Farm Service Centres Under Way

The Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA) organisation and Ethiopia's Green Innovation Centre (GIC) have signed an agreement with two Ethiopian entrepreneurs on June 28, 2017, for the establishment of Farm Service Centres (FSCs) in Arsi Zone, Oromia Regional State, at a cost of 60,000 euros.

These centres are Huruta FSC in Lode-Hitosa Wereda and Sagure FSC in Digelu-Tijo Wereda. Three FSCs have already opened their one-stop shop in the Zone. The Weredas were selected by the Oromia Bureau of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

FSC-GIC-Ethiopia has already invested 160,000 euros in private sectors and expects the beneficiaries to generate over 375,000 euros. The projects will create more than 30 direct job opportunities.

FSCs offer agricultural inputs, services and training to smallholder farmers that help transform them from subsistence to commercial production. They also provide tools, technical knowledge and services to enable the farmers to use technology that could boost productivity, focusing on wheat and fabaceous bean.

The five centres will serve over 25,000 smallholder farmers.