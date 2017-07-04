Ethiopia has earned 14.16 million dollars from cement exports to neighbouring countries Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti in the past 11 months, according to the Chemical & Construction Inputs Industry Development Institute (CCIIDI).

The announcement came a week after Dangote Cement Plc's owner, Aliko Dangote, threatened Ethiopian authorities by stating he might close the company's cement plant over a disappointment on who should run a quarry.

Dangote Cement Plc started business with an investment capital of 2.6 billion Br and commenced full production in May 2015, and the company gets full support from the Institute, according to CCIIDI.

Dangote, one of the 20 cement factories in the country, has a production capacity of 2.5 million tons a year. It is located in Mugher in Adebern Wereda, Oromia Regional State, hiring 1,000 employees.

Since Dangote came to the scene in Ethiopia, the cement market stabilised, and the country started exporting cement to neighbouring countries.