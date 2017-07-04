Kenya: KPL, Bamba Sports Sign Broadcast Deal

The Kenyan Premier League on Tuesday unveiled a Sh100 million broadcast partnership with free-to-air channel Bamba Sports in a deal that is set run for the next six months.

The deal involves a total of Sh100.7 million, of which Sh36.7 million will be paid in cash to KPL. Sh40 million will go to the production of content while the remaining Sh24 million will be used to advertise the league on various platforms.

Two matches will be broadcasted in every round, and the first games will be aired live once the league resumes on 15th of this month.

