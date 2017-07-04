4 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KU Hands Over Athletes Village as Event Nears

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenyatta University on Tuesday handed over the Athletes' Village to the government and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the World Under-18 Championships starting Wednesday next week at Kasarani.

The varsity's acting vice chancellor Prof Paul Wainana handed over the symbol of a key to Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario, who in turn handed it the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The First Lady, who is the event's patron, then handed over the key to LOC Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee.

The six blocks, christened Nyayo Hotels, have 2000 rooms that were upgraded to the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) standard.

The renovations at Kenyatta University are estimated to have cost Sh1 billion that included the laying of the tartan track at the university for athletes training.

"I am impressed with the work that has taken place here. I want to thank Kenyatta University management and their workers for putting up a World class facility," said Mrs Kenyatta. "It's my hope that they will be able to take care of the youngsters during the championships and make Kenya proud."

Muthee said that the critics have been proven wrong.

