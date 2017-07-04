Uganda: FDC's Kantinti Blames EC Over Irregularities in Kyaddondo East By-Election

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate in the recently concluded by-election for Kyaddondo East MP sea, Mr Apollo Kantinti has conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu for the over whelming victory.

Speaking to journalists at the FDC offices in Kasangati, Wakiso District, Mr Kantinti said, "Kyaddondo East has spoken and I congratulate my brother Kyagulanyi for the win. I am not good at running to courts of law. I want Kyaddondo east to enjoy a free and smooth ride in the change of power."

Mr Kantinti also blamed Electoral Commission and National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) over irregularities manifested in the recently concluded by-election.

"I think it has become a norm. EC and NIRA need to answer why my registration requires me voting in Kabubu and then at the end I am found placed in Mukono District. I didn't have to change as I suspected more dust would rise. I chose to be quiet about it and that is why I didn't vote," he said.

FDC party mobilizer Ingrid Turinawe said the party is happy for their candidate and they will continue supporting him.

"We are happy with Kantinti. He is strong and a focused person in the party despite the fact that we shall not get the best out him any more for what we have seen after the election. We congratulate Mr.Kyagulanyi and we look forward to working with him and develop this constituency," said Ms Turinawe.