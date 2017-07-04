Rwanda: APR Take on Espoir in Search for Peace Cup Glory

Espoir Football Club could make history if they defy odds and stun APR in this year's Peace Cup final at Stade de Kigali today.

This is Espoir's first ever Peace Cup final and a win will see them represent Rwanda at next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Both coaches are seeking to guide their sides to the second biggest title in their first season after joining their respective sides at the start of the just concluded season.

However, the odds are high for APR that have won the title a record eight times, and after finishing third in the league this season, they will be seeking to win the title which would automatically qualify them to the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

"The final is always unpredictable and we anticipate a tough encounter because Espoir is a very good team, but we are hungry for silverware. This is the only chance to pay back our fans that have been loyal all this season," said Mulisa

APR reached the final after knocking out Amagaju FC on a 6-1 aggregate score.

Meanwhile Espoir coach Jimmy Ndizeye has vowed to shock the military side and believes the confidence they got from knocking out defending champions, Rayon Sport will be fundamental in their historic final.

"I think we are capable of winning this title as we have shown by beating the best team in the country and defending champions (Rayon Sport), the target is absolutely winning the trophy," he noted

Last week, Espoir FC knocked out Rayon Sports on a 2-1 aggregate score.

Meanwhile before the final, Rayon Sport will faceoff with Amagaju FC in the third-place playoff at 3:30pm.

Tuesday

Peace Cup

Third-place playoff

Rayon Sports Vs Amagaju FC 3:00pm

Final

APR FC Vs Espoir FC 5:30pm