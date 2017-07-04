Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry has said his country desires to increase trade and investments with Zambia.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with his Zambian counterpart Harry Kalaba in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday, Mr Shoukry said his country was looking for more investment opportunities in Zambia.

He hailed the excellent relations existing between the two countries, and renewed Cairo's invitation for President Edgar Lungu to undertake a State visit to that country.

Mr Shoukry also requested Mr Kalaba to join him in Cairo to prepare for the State visit of President Lungu.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Ing'tu Mwanza.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia appreciated the bilateral relations and the mutually-benefiting trade agreements which existed between the two countries.

"The Zambian Government is eager to welcome more investment from countries like yours, which we already enjoy cordial relations with," Mr Kalaba said.

He said Zambia was the best investment destination because of its peaceful and stable nature, and it was good to know that Egypt was looking for ways to increase trade volumes between the two countries.

He said that Zambia and Egypt, being members of the African Union Peace and Security Council, should work together in spreading messages of peace and unity on the continent.

Youth and Sports Minister Moses Mawere said the Government supported the African Union (AU) declaration of the year 2018 to 2027 as the decade for technical, vocational and entrepreneur training and youth employment in Africa.

Speaking during the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, Mr Mawere said the Government supported the report because it sought to address the problems faced by the youth on the continent.

Mr Mawere said the Government had put in place measures to address challenges of unemployment and lack of entrepreneurial skills among the youth.

He cited the introduction of business and entrepreneur programmes in higher learning institutions as a measure the Government had put in place to encourage youths to venture into entrepreneurship.

Mr Mawere said through youth entrepreneurship, the problem of youth unemployment could be addressed.

The minister said to address the problem of limited access to finance, the Government operated a youth empowerment scheme which allowed young people under the age of 35 to access loans up to K50,000 without demanding collateral.