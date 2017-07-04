4 July 2017

Zimbabwe: Council Sewer Systems Down

By Abigail Mawonde

Harare City Council's sewer plant is in a sorry state and there is risk of raw sewer polluting sources of water translating to increased treatment costs for the municipality.

In her latest report, the Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri noted that pumps at the Firle Sewer Treatment Plant were broken down.

The pumps move partially treated effluent for further purification.

"The Firle sewer treatment plant has only two out of seven pumps working and the Crowborough sewer treatment plant is using one out of the four pumps," she said.

Mrs Chiri said this was costly for council as it meant financial loss due to increased water treatment costs at Morton Jaffray .

She said council risked being fined for discharging raw sewer into water bodies and urged replacement or repairing of the pumps.

Council admitted the pumps were not functioning.

"We agree with the findings," it said. "Six pumps at Firle Works were taken out for repairs by the contractor engaged by council.

"We therefore agree with audit recommendations that we prioritise, funds permitting, and repair or replace non-functional pumps."

Mrs Chiri observed that the Crowborough sewer treatment plant's biological digesters were not working as well.

Biological digesters are used for decomposing sludge that is produced from the sewer treatment plants.

"According to the management representations, the biological digesters have not been functioning for about seven years," noted Mrs Chiri.

