The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will soon embark on publicity campaigns for the biometric voter registration under its capacity building project.

ZEC, with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has since invited bidders for the supply of goods and services for the outreach programme.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, with support from the UNDP, invited bidders to submit tenders for the procurement of goods and services for public outreach campaign activities planned for biometric voter registration within the context of the ZEC Capacity Building Project," ZEC said in a statement.

The dates for the campaigns are yet to be set, although tenders for the supply of the goods and services will close on July 25.

The publicity campaigns will be aired on radio and television and also include road shows.

ZEC awarded Chinese firm Laxton Group Limited a tender to supply 3 000 BVR kits for the registration of voters ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Last week, ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau said the electoral body was working flat out to ensure the country held a credible election next year.

"The Commission would like to assure the public of its commitment to the success of the 2018 harmonised elections by ensuring that all processes leading to the elections are conducted in a transparent and professional manner," she said.

Justice Makarau said ZEC would soon engage all stakeholders to update them on issues related to the preparations for next year's elections.

She refuted reports in the private media that ZEC would soon issue out a tender for a voter data storage system, saying the electoral body already had the requisite facility.