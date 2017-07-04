4 July 2017

Zimbabwe: Man Assaults Wife, Cop Over 15 Cents

A Harare man has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his wife and a police officer after his 15 cents went missing at the couple's Westlea home.

Nyikadzino Mupindu, 35, appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya facing two counts of physical abuse and assaulting a law officer.

He pleaded guilty to both counts and was remanded in custody pending sentence.

According to prosecutor Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano, the incident occurred on May 2 this year when Mupindu's wife, Febbie Mutopeya, was spreading their bed and came across 15 cents in the blankets.

She reportedly placed the coins on a shelf in their bedroom. Mupindu then entered the bedroom, claiming that she had stolen the money.

Court heard a dispute arose over that money and Mupindu became violent. He assaulted his wife several times all over her body. She reported the case, but the police could not locate Mupindu.

A month later, two constables were on patrol when they identified Mupindu who was on the list of wanted people at Mabelreign Police Station.

The cops approached Mupindu and identified themselves before trying to arrest him.

Court head that he then resisted arrest and assaulted a Constable Cleophas Tirishure Kacheya before he attempting to flee the scene.

He was however, apprehended and arrested.

