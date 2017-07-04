Photo: WEF

Opposition Mavambo party leader, Simba Makoni (file photo).

Mavambo leader, Simba Makoni, has warned that the planned "grand coalition" against President Robert Mugabe could suffer a still birth because intolerance and lack of vision among the opposition movements.

Opposition political parties have been working to establish a united front against the ruling Zanu PF party for elections due next year.

The parties are however, failing to agree on who should lead the envisaged coalition between MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the former State vice president and now National People's Party president, Joice Mujuru.

Tsvangirai's backers insist he is the automatic choice since he has a strong national support base proven in past electoral record.

One the other hand, Mujuru's supporters say she has the trust of former liberation war fighters and the security services who have indicated they would not allow Tsvangirai to take over power even if he were to win against Mugabe.

Said Makoni; "We know what we do not want; we speak with emotion and force about what we do not want, what we are against, who we do not want but not what we want.

"... and that is the challenge that we face in order to make us the transformative political force that we need to be."

He was speaking at a two-day political dialogue organized by SAPES Trust and Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition in Harare last week.

"Leadership demands tolerance, because we are all different," the former Zanu PF politburo member and finance minister said.

"We are not the same, and one of the reasons I believe there is so much internal strife within our organisations is that we are not tolerant.

"If you do not have the knowledge to contend with the ideas of others, then you tend to be defensive and aggressive and you tend to narrow the context down to who has power and who does not have power and that, in many respects, renders our politics and our political organisations redundant."

"I do not know whether our ambition is to reform or to transform," he added.

However, human rights lawyer, Brian Kagoro, who was among the panellists, argued that leadership issues should not take centre stage in the coalition bid.

"The struggle should never be whether it is Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, Joice Mujuru, Simba Makoni or Dumiso Dabengwa who should lead the coalition," he said.

"If they cannot agree among themselves on whom should lead let them find a neutral person to lead because I know they are saying to Zimbabweans that we are not narcissistic self-interested leaders; we are interested in the transformation and not necessarily just the replacement of Robert Mugabe with a younger version of an autocrat.

"So, if this is the agenda why is the question of who is the leader necessarily important?"