President Mugabe has urged Masvingo to rally behind newly-elected provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

Addressing a Zanu-pf Youth Interface rally at the Mucheke Open Arena last Friday, the President urged party cadres to give Cde Chadzamira all the support.

"Ndiye watakapihwaka Chadzamira saka ndiye wototevera ave mukuru weprovince yenyu," he said. "Togosvika kupi Masvingo, Masvingo, Masvingo. Masvingo ndiyo Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe, ndiko kwatakatora zita redu renyika.

"Here is Masvingo that is home to the Great Zimbabwe monuments that have stood the test of time so that future generations can also learn about how this country's forefathers lived.

"There are similar monuments like those at Great Zimbabwe at Khami and in South Africa (Mapungubwe), though they are a little bit smaller, but even whites eventually agreed that these structures were built by black people."

President Mugabe called for unity in Masvingo province. "Zvino kurikuno Masvingo kwatinovimba nako munyika yana Munhumutapa, ko chazouya pakati apa chii?" he said. Cde Chadzamira was overwhelmingly elected as the Zanu-PF Masvingo chairperson during elections held in May.

He defeated war veteran Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise after polling 29 543 votes. President Mugabe said Masvingo should always strive to remain a one party state under the dominance of zanu-pf.

He said the province was a zanu-pf stronghold since independence. President Mugabe said people should be afforded an opportunity to elect leaders of their choice and slammed imposition of candidates.

His next Youth Interface rally will be held on July 14 in Matabeleland North Province.