4 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Fire Prof Moyo - War Vets

Photo: The Herald
Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Jonathan Moyo.
By Nyemudzai Kakore

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo must be dismissed from Zanu-PF and Government for his unbecoming behaviour, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) said yesterday.

ZNLWVA urged President Mugabe to take action against Prof Moyo. Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, ZNLWVA chairman Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa said Prof Moyo had "run amok by shredding every rule book in the country" when he attacked the characters of a Vice President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and Cabinet ministers.

"We cannot have that kind of traitor because of his background, maverick because of his behaviour, an anti-Government programme minister because he denounces Command Agriculture even when the President tries to caution him, he still defies the President," he said.

"We cannot continue to have such kind of men in the midst of Zimbabwe's body politic. We are saying to the President enough is enough. Jonathan Moyo is literally in a brawl. He behaves like a mad dog in a manger."

Mr Mutsvangwa said Prof Moyo was obsessed with succession. "He is angry that this revival of the economy is creating a closing window where the agenda for economic abortion will not succeed.

"The only thing that Jonathan and his group talks about is succession, but everybody else in the country is concerned about the degradation of the economy."

Prof Moyo has been attacking Command Agriculture on social media dismissing it as "VP Mnangagwa's Ugly-Culture". "We are saying enough is enough, particularly when he starts scolding our generals," he said. "This is an army which we value so much. Every Zimbabwean family lost someone to make the Zimbabwean army be what it is today.

"He denounces Chiwenga who went to war as a young man, probably at 14 years and rose to become the top general in all the battles of that war."

Mr Mutsvangwa dismissed claims that the ZNLWVA was organising demonstrations against Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube

He said those organising the demonstrations were errant job seekers with a dirty history.

