Photo: allafrica.com

Zimbabwe opposition politicians (file photo).

The opposition MDC-T party has condemned President Robert Mugabe's call for the invasion of all farms which remain under white ownership, and demanded that the 93-year-old stops his "racist and tribalistic" utterances.

Mugabe, speaking during a youth rally recently, told urged supporters to kick-out the approximately 200 remaining white farmers around the country.

But Obert Gutu, MDC-T national spokesperson, said Mugabe's regime has failed to fairly distribute land in a manner that safeguards productivity and non-discrimination.

He said the government should carry-out a land audit and repossess all idle land from political elites owning multiple farms before disturbing production on the few productive farms which remain under white ownership.

"We also have got it on very good and reliable authority that at least one senior cabinet minister has amassed no less than 19 farms for himself and members of his immediate family," Gutu said in a statement on Monday.

He added, "More importantly, the MDC is extremely concerned by the retrogressive and blatantly racist call for the compulsory acquisition of all farms that are still being occupied by the few remaining white farmers.

"The fact of the matter is that a lot of commercial farm land is lying idle right now and if a transparent land reform audit would be undertaken by the government, a lot of farms can be made available for resettlement by all those deserving Zimbabweans who have applied for land.

"Going forward, we would like the land reform exercise to be totally de - racialised and de - tribalised. Zimbabwe is one nation and we are all Zimbabweans regardless of race, ethnicity, colour or creed; including political affiliation."

Despite endless pleas by resettled black farmers for government to give them title deeds to the land for use as bank collateral, there has been little progress on the matter.

Many of the "new farmers" are barely producing enough to feed their families due to limited resources, forcing the country to rely on imports in recent years despite being Africa's bread basket before Mugabe's controversial and often violent land reforms.

Gutu said Mugabe should shoulder the blame for the resettlement programme's failure.

"It is a very sad reality that most people who have been resettled on large commercial farms have completely failed to become productive farmers largely because the Zanu PF regime has utterly failed to institute vibrant and sustainable programs to equip the resettled farmers with appropriate skills and finance.

"Commercial agriculture is a capital-intensive business enterprise and surely, we cannot expect the resettled farmers to be efficient and productive when they are operating in an environment where there is lack of proper and adequate support for the agricultural sector."

The party pledged to redress land ownership issues in the country, including that of beneficiaries of the 2000 chaotic land reform, when it assumes state power.

"If anything, we will capacitate resettled farmers and offer them security of tenure so that land immediately ceases to be used as a tool for political patronage," said Gutu.