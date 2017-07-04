Nigeria: Court Hears Suit Against Federal Hospital Accused of Medical Negligence

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday began hearing in the case of alleged medical negligence brought against the Federal Medical Centre Abuja and four others.

The matter, which was first slated to begin in January, has repeatedly been adjourned following the inability of the counsels to file processes to each other, and the failure of the court to sit during other adjournment dates.

The case was filed by Portia Sambo, whose daughter, Sandra David, died allegedly as a result of negligence by the hospital.

Mrs. Sambo is asking the hospital to pay N500 million in damages for its handling of her daughter's ill health that led to her death in July 2016.

The suit was filed against the Ministry of Health, the Federal Medical Centre Abuja, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Chinwe Igwilo; two medical practitioner's at the hospital, Obed Dades and Amadi Ikechukwu, as well as the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

On the first date of hearing on the matter, January 17, the case could not be taken beyond mention because the plaintiff counsel, Charles Abalaka, was yet to file the processes to all the defendants.

Later, the judge, Binta Nyako, adjourned the case to March 30 and June 1.

Still, the matter could not be heard on both dates.

When the case was called on Monday, the counsel representing the Ministry of Health, Ozoemelam Ikechi, prayed the court to allow him move a motion for extension of time, to file his statement of defence as well as a preliminary objection.

Mr. Ikechi however did not serve some of the defendants the motion he intended to move.

Also, the representatives of the second to the fifth defendants were not in court on Monday, making the judge to adjourn the case to October 18 for hearing.

The allegation of negligence, as brought forward by Miss David's family is also being investigated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria