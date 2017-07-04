Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Limited, sponsors of the country's top flight league says they are happy with the progress of the league so far.

Senior Public Relations Manager for TNM Akossa Mphepo -Hiwa told Nyasa Times that the league is taking good progress with many Malawians benefitting a lot from the games.

"Perhaps this ought to be a season that the league is benefitting a lot more people with the spread of games to various venues. We are happy because the league is having a positive impact on people's socio-economic lives.

"Most people especially in areas where TNM super league games are played are singing praise of TNM because they are able to do their business properly and this is great feedback to us. TNM believes in ploughing back to the community," said Mphepo.

Mphepo also said the company will continue to interact with many soccer loving Malawians through Zampira promotion as a way of making the league more vibrant.

"Our mission is to let people get involved. We believe together we can make our league more appealing and competitive. Zampira promotion is for everyone who love watching and following the TNM super league," Mphepo said.

TNM has been sponsoring the country's top flight football league for over a decade now.