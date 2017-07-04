4 July 2017

South Africa: Lerato Moloi Murder Case Postponed

The case against two men charged with the rape and murder of Soweto lesbian Lerato Moloi was postponed in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Tsotang Mokgathi, 38, and Jackson Alofeyo, 34, appeared briefly before a packed gallery on Tuesday morning.

A few women clad in African National Congress T-shirts were seen singing outside of the court.

They were arrested a few days after a man cutting grass along the railway tracks in a field in Naledi, Soweto, found Moloi's body on Sunday, May 14.

Her head had been covered with rocks and her jeans and underwear had been pulled down to her ankles.

According to the Sowetan, during their first appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court on May 17, one of the men confessed, telling Magistrate Herman Badenhorst that he knew that what he and his accomplice had allegedly done to the 27-year-old was bad.

The matter was postponed to July 20 for further investigation.

