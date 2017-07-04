3 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ugandan Who Forged Papers to Earn Jobs in Kenya Charged

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — A Ugandan who allegedly used forged academic certificates to get top jobs in government and reputable private companies in Kenya has been charged in a Nairobi court.

Nobert Muhoro Ikundo, a form one drop out also known as Moses Otieno Obiero denied 15 counts of making a document without authority, uttering a false document and that of personification and presenting forged documents to public officers.

Nairobi Magistrate Martha Mutuku heard that Ikundo allegedly forged a Masters Business degree certificate in 2002 as well as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering of 1992.

Allegedly, he also forged another BSc degree of electrical engineering with upper division qualification.

In addition, he forged a KCE certificate of 1985, two KCSE ones of 1990, four birth certificates, a Kenyan Identification card and three Bachelor of Computer Science degree certificates of 1992, 1989 and 1988.

Ikundo is accused of presenting the forged documents to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

