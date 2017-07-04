South Africa: Murder-Accused Spanish Dentist Remains in Custody in Cape Town

A Spanish national accused of killing his twin children while on holiday in Cape Town has to wait until the end of the month before he can apply for bail in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

Mario-César Deus Yela, 49, wearing a black hoodie jacket and torn jeans, appeared in court on Tuesday but did not go ahead with a formal bail application.

The court said it would first deliver a ruling later this month on whether the defence would be allowed access to the police docket.

His bail application would follow on July 28.

Mental evaluation

Yela is accused of killing his 3-year-old twins, Maximo and Octavia, in a rented holiday home in Hout Bay on April 6.

The court previously heard that he apparently sent a message to his ex-wife, Julia Engelhorn, asking her to come over for lunch.

When she arrived, he is believed to have told her he had killed the twins.

"She got up, went into the bedroom and discovered the twins. The third child was still at school. He had a knife in his possession. He then threatened to kill her," said prosecutor Benito Adonis at the time.

She apparently jumped up, managed to escape and tried to alert a security official at the estate.

The court has not yet been presented with post-mortem reports, confirming how the children died.

William Booth, for Yela, said they were still considering whether to refer him to Valkenberg hospital for observation by a panel of psychiatrists.

"It would be more specifically relating to the behaviour and conduct of the accused on the day in question. It's not an issue of a mental disorder or defect that prevents him from standing trial."

The State was still awaiting a number of reports.

Prosecutor Louise Friester-Sampson said they were awaiting a toxicology report and download report from a cellphone.

A reconstruction of the day in question also needed to be completed.

