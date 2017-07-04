Kenya: Barclays Bank to Close 7 Branches As Alternate Channels Take Root

Nairobi — Barclays Bank of Kenya (BBK) has announced plans to close seven of its branches in Kenya.

Management says the move is part of the bank's optimization exercise that seeks to review its efficiency in line with the changing needs of customers.

The branches include Moi Avenue Branch, Haile Selassie Branch, Waiyaki way Branch, Kawangware Branch, Ruhimtulla Branch, Nakumatt Meru Branch and Wundanyi Branch in Voi.

BBK Managing Director Jeremy Awori says staff will be redeployed based on available opportunities and matching competency skills.

"We have briefed the impacted colleagues and HR will help them make a smooth transition as the change takes effect. I would like to assure you that this process will be executed meticulously putting the interest of our staff, customers and shareholders at the centre," Awori said in a statement.

He says all the affected areas are well served by agency banking outlets and have a Barclays Branch or ATM in close proximity.

An uptake in mobile, online and alternative channels by customers has driven the Bank to review its operation in the face of a challenging environment.

"Consequently, in order to satisfy our customers' preferences and provide the desired customer experiences both now and in the future, we have been investing in automation and digitization programs," management said.

Customers who have accounts in these branches will have the freedom to choose any other branch they would prefer their accounts hosted.

"Branches are and will remain an important part of our service network where customer demand exists," he said.

Earlier the bank announced a Voluntary Retirement Programme targeting 130 employees over the next one month starting June 19th.