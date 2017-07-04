Liberia: Disenchanted CDC Partisans Petition Rep. Forh

Over hundreds of disenchanted partisans of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have petitioned Montserrado County district number16 lawmaker Dr. Edward Forh to contest the upcoming elections.

"We the disenchanted officers and members of the district 16 branch of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) do hereby overwhelmingly endorse the candidacy of Rep. Edward S. Forh for the representative position," aggrieve CDCians voiced.

Representative Forh, who was recently defeated in the party's just ended primaries, was overwhelmingly endorsed by members of the party within the district to contest in the ensuing elections, noting that they are disappointed by the action of the party to replace Representative Forh.

Speaking during the early morning hours of Monday at the residence of Representative Forh in the district, a man claiming to be CDC deputy zonal head representing the aggrieved CDCians, Errie Outland said they believe in continuity in the representation of their district.

"We called you here today to express our disappointment over the recent decision taken at the just ended primaries of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) of district 16, Montserrado County. We believe in continuity in the representation of our district to help bring more sustainable development to our people," Outland stressed.

Outland asserted that CDcians within the district are resolved to support the third term bid of the defeated CDC lawmaker in the October's polls, even though he (Rep. Forh) loss the party's ticket in the just ended primary.

The self-acclaimed deputy CDC zonal head recounted the pavement of road linking the commercial area of Duala Market to the Borough og New Kru Town, the provision of land to the judiciary for ongoing construction of a court house and police station in the St. Paul's Bridge community and advocacy role play for budgetary increment in the budget of the Redemption Hospital among others as factors behind their support to Representative Forh third term bid.

Accepting the petition, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to the people for making such move and vowed to appear on the ballot comes October 10 of this year at all cost.

He indicated that he would resign from the CDC if he finds a party whose ticket he can contest on in the impending general and presidential elections in the country.

"We will contest the elections, we will find somewhere to sit down and if we find that place we are going to resign from the CDC and support that party to the fullest because we are not ungrateful," Representative Forh reiterated.