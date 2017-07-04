Liberia: Aspirant Threatens to Defeat Solomon George

"Only God can defeat me in this election. I will flog the CDC and its incumbent candidate, Representative Solomon George in our District. Hon. George has to start packing his bags now to vacate the people's seat at the National Legislature." This is the latest assertion from representative aspirant, James Cooper of Electoral District #7, Montserrado County.

The 28-year old representative aspirant's comment was in response to what appears as 'mountain of speculations' that he has apparently backed off from the race after his resignation from the Coalitions for Democratic Change (CDC).

James Cooper has been very silent in recent times after been allegedly marginalized by his first party, the National Patriotic Party (NPP) which has now aligned with the Coalition for Democratic Change.

However, some supporters of the incumbent Solomon George, a staunch member of the Coalition for Democratic Change, and others who also see Cooper as a treat to their victory in the October polls this year, have heavily celebrated his marginalization sources said +.

Addressing a cross section of residents of his district as well as Liberians in general, at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO), James Cooper vowed to appear on the ballot, noting that he still maintains his political strength in that part of the country.

Displaying several documents to the public, Cooper told that gathering on Carey Street, and his many supporters that his team has been officially endorsed by the opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) of renowned agriculturist turned politician, Jeremiah Wapoe.

According to the District #7 representative hopeful, his team has already documented some bills for submission to the National Legislature when he takes office in January 2018.

The new VOLT's candidate said that as a member of the 54th National Legislature, representing the interest of Montserrado County electoral district #7, he would summit a bill seeking the improvements of Liberia's health and educational sectors.

Aspirant Cooper also vowed that if taken into office, he would ensure that sixty percent of the country's raw materials are processed and produced in Liberia as finished goods instead of exporting them into foreign countries.

The Former Executive Secretary at the Liberian Senate in the office of the then Maryland County Senator, John Ballout, then wondered why Liberians are continuously suffering when in fact the country has abundant natural resources.

"It is due to the poor management of the state, most especially those we elected at the National Legislature including Rep. Solomon George, who goes about insulting and assaulting people in his capacity as lawmaker, aspirant Cooper asserted.

Continuing his attack, he asked a rhetorical question, "why should we have a representative that has no respect for women, and is very abusive to people's mothers and sisters including his own colleagues?"

"We must graduate from this by throwing out the reckless guys and replacing them with meaningful citizens like James Cooper as others good members of CEIO," he said.

"I'm strongly convinced that with the Almighty God above, I will be the youngest or one of the youngest members of the 54th National Legislature," the youthful but seasoned aspirant concluded in a jubilatory mood with dozens of his followers.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County, District #7, Representative Solomon George is yet to react officially to the latest assertions attributed to Representative aspirant James Cooper.

Incumbent honorable and representative aspirant, Solomon George who won the recent primary of his party for the district slot is on record for refusing to respond to some past comments.

He has since boasted that he has a longstanding relationship with soccer legend, George Weah, and the Almighty God who, he (Rep. George) believes are his strengths that would campaign for him in the upcoming representative race.