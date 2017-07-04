Liberia: First Victim - -Abu Kamara - Code of Conduct

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has rejected the candidature Mr. Abu Kamara, a representative aspirant for District 15, Montserrado County, unconfirmed reports gathered say, making him the very first victim of the rigorous process of candidates of accreditation which takes into account the Code of Conduct.

His rejection, it is alleged, is on the back of the Code of Conduct which calls for resignation of those occupying public office wishing to contest for elected office.

An assistant minister for administration at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, Mr. Kamara did not resign as demanded of appointed officials before filing his credentials before the NEC.

It could be a huge blow Mr. Kamara, who was about making his second push for the District 15 legislative slot at the National Legislature.

He flopped in the polls in 2011, miserably beaten by then Representative Adolf Lawrence. The Code of Conduct continues to generate controversy in many quarters as it is not seen prudent to implement it at this time.

Several stakeholders including President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have hinted that it should not be considered in these elections.

Recently the National Legislature removed the issue of elections under the jurisdiction of the office of the Ombudsman and placed same under the NEC.

Besides, the Senate is yet to confirm those appointed to the Office of Ombudsman by President Sirleaf.

Part five of the Code of Conduct which considers political participation states in 5.1 "all officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not: (a) engage in political activities, canvass or contest for elected offices; (b) use Government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities; (c) serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign of any independent candidate."

In 5.2, it states that 'wherein, any person in the category stated in section 5.1 herein above, desires to canvass or contest for an elective public position, the following shall apply; (a) any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President pursuant to article 56 (a) of the Constitution and a Managing Director appointed by a Board of Directors, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two (2) years prior to the date of such public elections, and (b) any other official appointed by the President who holds a tenured position and desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post three (3) years prior to the date of such public elections."

The reported rejection of Mr. Kamara could be a sign of the preparedness of the NEC to uphold the sanity of the Code of Conduct, and that more and more candidates could be in line of rejection in the coming days.