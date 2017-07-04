4 July 2017

Nigeria: House of Reps Summons Fashola Over Unsavory Comments On Budget

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola to answer to allegations that the House messed up with the Ministry's 2017 budget and slashed appropriations for critical infrastructural projects.

It will be recalled that there had been running verbal fisticuffs between the Minister and the National Assembly over the budget that had been signed into law by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Coming under the Matters of Urgent Public Importance, the House unanimously agreed that the Minister had breached their individual privileges as well as that of the institution of the Legislature.

