South Africa: 11 Killed, Passengers Trapped Under Bus in Horror Crash

A crash involving a bus and truck resulted in the deaths of 11 people on the Badplaas Road, about 3km outside Machadodorp on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with other emergency services, found the damaged bus on its side on the roadside at about 07:30. The truck had come to a halt in the middle of the road a short distance away.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found several passengers lying trapped inside the bus while numerous more were found walking around on the scene. Several patients were also found lying trapped beneath the overturned bus," he said in a statement.

The injured were assessed and special tools were used by rescue services to free those stuck in the bus.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics discovered that a total of 11 patients had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for the patients and they were declared dead on the scene."

Of the 14 other patients found on the scene, two had critical injuries while the rest sustained minor to moderate injuries, Meiring said.

One of the critically injured was airlifted to hospital.

"The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to various hospitals in the area for urgent treatment," Meiring confirmed.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

