4 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman, 61, Killed in Wellington Old Age Home Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

An elderly woman died in a fire at a Wellington old age home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Robert Daniels, Western Cape Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson, said several others were treated for shock by its personnel when a section of Huis Lizelle caught alight.

"All other residents at the facility are unharmed, present and accounted for," he confirmed.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said a death inquest is being investigated.

The woman, 61, succumbed to the fire, which broke out at 01:45 at the facility in Bain Street.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

News24

South Africa

'Defiant' Malema Wants Land Invasion Charges Declared Unconstitutional

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed land invasion charges against him as a rouse to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.