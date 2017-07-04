South Africa: Woman, 61, Killed in Wellington Old Age Home Fire

An elderly woman died in a fire at a Wellington old age home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Robert Daniels, Western Cape Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson, said several others were treated for shock by its personnel when a section of Huis Lizelle caught alight.

"All other residents at the facility are unharmed, present and accounted for," he confirmed.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said a death inquest is being investigated.

The woman, 61, succumbed to the fire, which broke out at 01:45 at the facility in Bain Street.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

News24