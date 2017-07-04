Photo: UNECA

Presidential aspirant Nkosana Moyo (file photo).

Zimbabweans have expressed mixed feelings over former industry minister Nkosana Moyo's surprise entry into the presidential race with those awe-struck by his professional achievements saying he has the best brains to lead the country out of its economic turmoil.

Some were however quick to scorn him for plunging blindly into what they consider a political scene that rewards people less for their academic credentials but more for populist attributes.

Political opponents, likewise, proffered their varying views about new competition with ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa saying Moyo was welcome to try his luck.

"Nkosana finally comes with a new innovation that he launched," Dabengwa said. "Let's see how it works. Good enough he has joined the political turf.

"He is most welcome to come and try his luck, implement innovative ideas."

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu promised the political entrant a good hiding if he dared encroach the opposition space.

"The MDC is not at all bothered by Nkosana Moyo's entry into the 2018 presidential election race," Gutu said.

"Politics is a tough game. In the game of politics, many are called but very few are chosen."

Farai Chitape, a Zimbabwean based in South Africa, feels Moyo's political ambitions will not take the former cabinet minister further than merely exciting educated professionals who have been largely indifferent to the country's political processes.

Journalist and researcher Mlondolozi Ndlovu says while Moyo knew a lot about himself, he however knew little about the country's dog-eat-dog political scene.

Ndlovu says reality will soon strike for one of the country's best-known expatriates the moment he leaves Harare hotels' fine interiors where he launched his presidential bid, for the less enchanting backgrounds in the country's remote villages.

"The day that Dr Moyo will start campaigning in Uzumba, Chikomba, Hurungwe and Siphepha is the day he will understand that Albert Einstein a Germany born physicist (like Moyo) was right when he said 'politics is more difficult than physics'," he said.

Others however, feel Moyo was a political "mafikizolo" (Johnny-come-lately) who does not bear any scars of the country's rough democratic struggle and hence has less claim of the position of president on the eve of a crucial election.

Political analysts Wellington Zindi runs to Moyo's defence and says, "Zimbabweans should move away from politics of entitlement which stagnated both Zanu PF and MDC in its various fractions".

"Nkosana's fate is political and can only be decided by registered voters at the ballot box in 2018," he said.

Anglistone Sibanda, another political commentator, says "Moyo brings in a new trajectory that transcends above the normal rhetoric of tribalism".

"He is in fact the first person who was appointed to cabinet and to resign without a scandal," Sibanda said of a politician of mixed origin although thought to identify more with his maternal Ndebele parenthood.

"He is generally accepted across the tribal divide and his work at the international level makes him acceptable internationally although I still have reservations about him being accepted in the lower structures of society, down in the villages.

"My question is, will people understand him?"