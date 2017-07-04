4 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Central Darfur Pushes for Banks, Investments

Zalingei — Central Darfur wants to roll-out a banking system in the state and pledged to the Commercial Banks Group to remove obstacles and fears that prevent the spread of the system.

Yesterday, Governor Jafar Abdelhakam Ishag asked in a meeting with the Commercial Banks Group in Zalingei to speed-up the opening of its branches in the localities Um Dukhun, Bindisi, Wadi Saleh, Azum, Nierteti, and Golo.

Ishag asked the group to employ the funds that are stored outside of the banking system, and provide them to finance facilities, where people there may be encouraged to produce and raise funding.

The governor also directed the Microfinance Institution to open offices and increase their coverage in Central Darfur in all localities. He especially enquired the institution to attend to areas in Jebel Marra, in the north of the state, where national projects of agricultural production, livestock, gardens and the indigenisation of potatoes could well be targeted.

