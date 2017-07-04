South Africa: Two Children Die in House Fire While Mother Goes to Visit Boyfriend

Two children died in a house fire in the Congo area of Inanda on Monday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that a boy, 5, and a 7-year-old girl sustained fatal injuries during the fire.

"One child whose age is unknown also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention," Zwane said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, Zwane said.

Zwane said the children were alone at the time of the fire.

"Their mother had gone to meet her boyfriend," he said, adding that investigations are continuing.

"An inquest docket has been opened for investigation at Inanda police station," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said details of the incident are still sketchy at this stage "but the fire was extinguished by the Durban Fire Department".

