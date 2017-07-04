Malawi government has refused to disclose the budget of country's 53rd Independence Day celebrations , saying a "modest budget" will be used as he celebrations will for the first time be preceded by mini celebrations in the major cities in the country.

The mini cerebrations will be held on the July 5 with a national service of worship at Bingu International Conference Centee (BICC) before the main events in the Capital City, Lilongwe, on the 6th of July.

Chairperson for the committee Joseph Mwanamveka, who is also Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism on Monday, told reporters in Lilongwe that the events in the cities have been organized to make the celebrations inclusive.

"We would like the people in the Southern, Northern and Eastern Regions to join us in marking our 53rd Independence Day celebration. This is why we have organized these events in the cities," said Mwanamveka.

Asked how much government is going to spend in the celebrations, Mwanamvekha refused to disclose the budget.

He, however, said it will be a "modest budget" but could not provide the figures.

"The figure is modest enough that is why we have cut on most of the expenditure. We wanted to cut costs," he said.

"The full budget figures will be communicated by relevant ministry or public events department through controlling officers," said Mwanamvekha.

He said in the Southern Region, there will be military parades in Zomba and Blantyre which will be followed by a free family music at Gynkana Club in Zomba and around independence arc in Blantyre.

In Lilongwe, the military parade will take place from Crossroads complex to the memorial tower at area 18 which will climax with a live music performance by the Black Missionaries Band later in the evening. Mzuzu will also hold a military parade amongst other functions.

The prayers twill be graced by President Peter Mutharika, aimed at thanking God for the bumper harvest this year, according to Mwanamveka.

"The theme for this year's commemoration is thanking God for a season of plenty. We want to celebrate the good rains and the bumper harvest that Malawi has experienced in the 2016/17 farming season. Malawi is one of the blessed nation as some countries have not done that well," said Mwanamveka.

The other event to celebrate the day is a football match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers at Big National Stadium.

Malawi attained independence from the United Kingdom on the 6th of July, 1964 and became a republic on the 6th July, 1966 with the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda becoming the first president of the republic of Malawi.