2 July 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Former VP of Policy Bank Gets New Post

Tadesse Hatiya, former vice president (VP) of the state policy financier, the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE), has been assigned as an adviser to the director general of the Public Financial Enterprises Agency (PFEA).

He assumed the new post of director general's adviser to credit services as of June 29, 2017.

Tadesse started his career in the financial industry by joining the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) as a junior marketing officer. He was director of Customers' Account & Transaction Services at CBE before he joined DBE in 2009 as VP for credit services and then became VP for credit management.

Two months ago, Getahun Nana, president of DBE, removed four vice presidents of the bank, including Tadesse, stating replacement of the management of the bank with new blood. But sources close to the case disclosed that the removal came because of disagreement over the non-performing loan ratio of the bank.

Tadesse has a BA degree in Management from Addis Ababa University (AAU) and a Masters degree in Business Administration & International Business from Greenwich University.

