Angola: Bengo - Houses in Capari Centrality Ready for Sale - Minister

Caxito — The houses in the Capari housing project in Bengo province are in perfect condition to be sold, said on Monday the Minister of Urbanization and Housing, Branca de Espírito Santo.

For this purpose, the registrations for the acquisition of a residence available in the centrality will begin on July 6, via the internet on the Imogestin portal.

The minister, who was speaking to the press at the end of her visit to check the Capari centrality, explained that, at this stage, work is underway on external infrastructures, namely the electric power, potable water, rainwater drainage and wastewater systems.

The official said that the areas for the construction of social facilities for the people's life were identified and will be up to the provincial and national government to handle their execution.

On his turn, the provincial governor of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda, expressed his satisfaction at the quality of infrastructures in Capari centrality, as an asset for the population of the province.