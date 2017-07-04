4 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Houses in Capari Centrality Ready for Sale - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The houses in the Capari housing project in Bengo province are in perfect condition to be sold, said on Monday the Minister of Urbanization and Housing, Branca de Espírito Santo.

For this purpose, the registrations for the acquisition of a residence available in the centrality will begin on July 6, via the internet on the Imogestin portal.

The minister, who was speaking to the press at the end of her visit to check the Capari centrality, explained that, at this stage, work is underway on external infrastructures, namely the electric power, potable water, rainwater drainage and wastewater systems.

The official said that the areas for the construction of social facilities for the people's life were identified and will be up to the provincial and national government to handle their execution.

On his turn, the provincial governor of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda, expressed his satisfaction at the quality of infrastructures in Capari centrality, as an asset for the population of the province.

Angola

Sonangol's Net Profit Reaches 13 Billion Kwanzas

The net profit of the public National Fuel Society (Sonangol), in the year 2016, reached 13 billion kwanzas, revealed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.