Namibia: Field Hockey League Off to Strong Start

AFTER the recent success of Namibia's women to qualify for the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup, the Bank Windhoek Hockey Field League got underway with renewed vigour over the weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, Unam thrashed NUST 8-1, and defending champions DTS came from behind to beat Saints 3-2, while in the Women's Premier League, Saints beat DTS 6-0.

The Men's Premier League promises to be hotly contested with several teams in the running to win the title.

DTS have won the title for the past two years and will be aiming to make it three in a row, but they can expect strong competition from Windhoek Old Boys, Unam and Saints.

Last year, DTS beat WOB by one point to win the title, but in this year's Indoor League, WOB pipped DTS on points difference to the title. Unam and Saints, however, both recorded important wins against DTS and WOB to show that they too, will be in the running for honours this year.

On Saturday, DTS got their title defence off to a winning start as they came from behind to beat Saints 3-2.

Saints took a 2-0 lead at the break through goals by Ivan Semedo and Neville Gora, but DTS struck back to equalise through Divan van Rensburg and Billy Beukes in the second half.

DTS picked up the tempo and with about 10 minutes remaining, Jason Bolton scored the winning goal.

Unam got off to a fine start with an 8-1 victory against NUST, after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Unam's national player Kave Tjikuniva gave a fine performance, scoring a hattrick, while Joseph Kashamako, Dickson Vambe, Baggio Karigub, Kaizemi Kandjii and Trevor Hinamanu scored one goal each.

Nust, for whom former Unam player Heini Swartbooi made his debut, replied through a goal by Tunomwaameni Epafras.

The Women's Premier League also promises to be keenly contested with the defending champions WOB, expected to receive strong competition from Unam and Saints.

WOB have won the field league title for the past three years in a row, but Unam comfortably won the indoor title earlier this year, finishing well ahead of WOB and Saints.

On Sunday, Saints got off to a strong start, beating DTS 6-0 after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Maryke Schickerling scored a hat-trick, Kiana Cormack two and Juane van Rooyen one goal as Saints took an early lead on the log.

The Men's Premier League match between Wanderers and WOB and the Women's Premier League matches between Wanderers and WOB, and Unam and NUST were postponed to 1 October.