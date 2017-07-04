THE Brave Warriors will need to align their mentality with the team's objectives if they are to avoid another disappointing Cosafa Cup outing when they face Swaziland in a plate section semi-final on Tuesday, says head coach Ricardo Mannetti.

Namibia went down 5-4 on penalties to lowly Lesotho, following a goalless stalemate in their quarter-final clash on Saturday, a result that left Mannetti questioning his players' commitment.

But for several missed opportunities and a lack of intensity, the Brave Warriors, who dominated the encounter, could have comfortably seen off their rivals inside 90 minutes.

As it is, the lottery of spot kicks - which relegated Namibia to the plate section after defeat to Botswana at the same stage last year - favoured Lesotho, who celebrated a famous victory and consigned Mannetti to the unenviable task of lifting players already low on motivation for two losers' section fixtures.

Namibia are the plate title holders from last year and there is pride to play for, something Mannetti stressed yesterday when announcing his intention to hand a number of fringe players a starting berth on Tuesday.

"It's a matter of damage control. I'm gonna make a lot of changes. We had the wrong attitude towards Lesotho and with the changes, I expect a better attitude tomorrow," Mannetti told The Namibian Sport.

Should the Brave Warriors overcome Swaziland, they will advance to the plate section final on Friday against either South Africa or Botswana, who play in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

The expected wholesale changes are not an indication that he has thrown in the towel, Mannetti stressed. In effect, Tuesday's match will help prepare the home-based legion for their upcoming back-to-back 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) clashes against Zimbabwe.

Namibia host Zimbabwe on 16 July at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for Harare on 23 July.

"In the same breath, I'm doing it with an eye on Chan next week since our local players have not had a friendly match," the 2015 Cosafa Cup winning coach explained.

"When the team loses, it means the dynamics were wrong in the first place. We will still have key players in the team, so the core will not be compromised."

In line for a start Tuesday is third-choice keeper Loydt Kazapua, in place of Virgil Vries, while central defenders Ferdinand Karongee and Tiberius Lombard come in for Chris Katjiukua and the versatile Denzil Haoseb, who moves into midfield.

Larry Horaeb should keep his place at right-back, but Riaan Hanamub is expected to replace Ananias Gebhart at left-back, and the midfield trio of Absalom Iimbondi, who came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday, Oswaldo Xamseb and Dynamo Fredericks, are set to start in place of Peter Shalulile, Petrus Shitembi or Deon Hotto, who was arguably the best player on the park for Namibia against Lesotho.

The misfiring Itamunua Keimune or Roger Katjiteo, who was the fall guy in the shoot-out, will spearhead the attack.

The match kicks off at 18h00.