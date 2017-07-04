Hundreds of football fans and mourners across the country within the soccer game spectrum on Monday turned up to pay their last respect to former Escom United, Civo United and Flames international striker Noel Mkandawire.

Mkandawire, who died at the age of 38 over the weekend after a long battle with liver related complication, was escorted to his final resting place in his home district Euthini, Mzimba in the Northern part of Malawi.

Veteran football analyst Charles Nyirenda described Mkandawire's demise as a great loss to the football fraternity.

According to Nyirenda, legends like Mkandawire 'AKA' Amfumu deserve special recognition.

He said it is sad that Malawians did not do enough to serve the life of the former Flames pint sized player.

Nyirenda therefore called upon for speedy restructuring of Ex-footballers association.

Mkandawire came to limelight in early 2000 when he was signed by Civo straight from Chayamba Secondary School upon completion of his education.

He later joined a now disbanded Escom United Club before making a return to Civo in 2012 which is now called Civil Sporting Club.

His last season of play was in 2014/2015 season but lacked game time before he offloaded and was handed a coaching position at the Civo Reserve side.

Mkandawire, who pursued his secondary school education between 1997 and 2000 at Chayamba Secondary School also contributed alot to the national team where he scored a couple of vital goals.

Former Flames Coach Kinnah Phiri, defender Elvis Kafoteka and striker Heston Munthali were among the few individuals who played a big role in trying to mobilise resources including buying drugs to assist the departed Mkandawire.

Mkandawire among several ex-footballers going through tough times and living a destitute life.

May his soul rest in peace!