4 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mzimba Population Increase Spurs Poor Sanitation

By Leonard Masauli

Mzimba — The Association for Rural Community Development (ARCOD) says human population increase at Mzimba urban centre is negatively contributing to poor sanitation in residential areas at the Boma.

ARCOD's programmes officer, Yvonne Chimera was speaking Friday during a road show at the Boma to sensitize people on sanitation and hygiene.

"A recent study shows that 48 percent of the residents at Mzimba Boma lack good toilets while 0.1 percent still practice open defecation thereby maximizing the risk of emergency of waterborne diseases," Chimera said.

She said Mzimba Boma is growing fast, currently, with a population of about 42,000 people but sanitation is compromised.

"So as ARCOD, supported by Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), we have a project called Integrated Water and Sanitation.

"We are doing public awareness on sanitation and hygiene at the Boma to create demand for modern sanitation services such as modern toilets and rubbish pits," Chimera said.

M'mbelwa District Council director of planning and development, Precious Kantsitsi hailed ARCOD for the project saying it would make Mzimba Boma a better place to live.

NRWB is improving water services in Mzimba and, through funding from African Development Bank, the Board sub-granted about US$140,000 to ARCOD to implement a sanitation marketing and hygiene promotion project at the Boma.

The project started in 2016 and will run up to April 2018.

