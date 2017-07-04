4 July 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Three Lions Poisoned and Decapitated On Limpopo Farm





A manhunt has been launched for those who poisoned three lions and decapitated the animals at Kareefontein farm outside Modimolle on Monday, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

The police's endangered species section of the stock theft unit launched the search, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24.

"It is alleged that the farm securities who were doing patrols in the lion enclosures noticed that three lions were poisoned, killed and their heads and paws were removed," said Ngoepe.

The police were called.

During initial investigations, a knife was found at the scene.

"The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest. Police investigations are still continuing," he said.

In January this year, three other lions were killed for their body parts at a Turffontein farm near the Ranch conservancy and resort outside Polokwane.

Police also suspected that the lions were poisoned.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is urged to contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or their nearest police station.

News24

South Africa

