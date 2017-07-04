Malawi: CZ District Council Remembers HIV/Aids Victims

Chiradzulu — District Senior HIV, AIDS and Nutrition Officer for Chiradzulu, Pearson Mphangwe, said HIV and Aids incidences could be reduced if stakeholders work together as one front.

Mphangwe made the remarks on Tuesday at Makiliyele Primary School in Traditional Authority (TA) Chitera in Chiradzulu where the district council and its partners joined the rest of the World in observing the International Candlelight Memorial.

Mphangwe said apart from remembering those who had died of the epidemic, the event which is commemorated annually, was organized to remind one another on the role that we have in the fight against HIV and Aids in the district.

"We all have a role to play. We need to take care of those living with HIV/AIDS and go for voluntary HIV testing to know our status," said Mphangwe adding, "if we work together, we can achieve the 90-90-90 goal of reducing death of HIV and Aids related diseases."

In his remarks, Vice Chairperson for Chiradzulu District Council, Diston Mphero, warned against discriminating people living with HIV and Aids.

"As a council we will never tolerate any form of discrimination against People Living with HIV and Aids. Discrimination hinders people from going for voluntary HIV testing,' said Mphero.

Chiradzulu district council organized the ceremony with financial aid from Medicins Sans Frontier (MSF), Evangelical Association of Malawi and NAC.