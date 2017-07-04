Malawi: SDA Youths Clean Up CZ Hospital

Chiradzulu — Youths from Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Blantyre over the weekend cleaned up the premises of Chiradzulu District Hospital in a bid to improve the hospital's sanitation.

The youths who are members of Nangafuwe SDA Church in Machinjiri conducted the cleaning exercise as part of worship.

"We thought it wise to come here to mop and sweep the hospital premises so that patients and hospital staff should live and work in a clean environment free from bad air that emanates from litter and uncollected refuse," said Evangelist John Phiri.

He said the leadership of the church encouraged the church youths to participate in activities that improve the living environment of the patients for them (patients) not to feel isolated from their communities.

In his remarks, Environmental Health Officer for Chiradzulu District Hospital, Moses Ngwira commended the youths for the gesture saying the hospital has inadequate staff to clean the facility.

"The hospital covers a big area making it difficult for the cleaners to reach all the corners at one go," said Ngwira. Adding that the hospital really appreciates the gesture by the youths which he said would help improve the hospital's sanitation.