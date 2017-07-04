4 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Boakai Still Eyes Findley?

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

Reports gathered by this paper indicate that ruling Unity Party Standard Bearer, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai seems to be considering former Senate President Pro Tempore Gbenzohngar Milton Findley as his running mate despite previous reports that his attention had been turned elsewhere.

The paper has also been hinted by ruling UP insiders that the latest development within the party appears to be creating hard feelings among some senior partisans over claims that any decision by Mr. Boakai to pick Mr. Findley as his running mate would be "politically ill-advised".

In expressing opposition to Mr. Findley as VP Boakai's running mate, the opposing UP partisans are on condition of anonymity citing Mr. Findley's defeat in the 2014 Senatorial Elections as evidence to his alleged unpopularity with his people, despite establishing rapport with President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf who allegedly campaigned for him.

While the VP perpetually remains secretive over who becomes his running mate amidst several names on the table, the politics at the UP headquarters continues to intensify on a daily basis among partisans and party officials, with some analysis suggesting that Mr. Findley might not be a good choice due to his defeat as sitting Senator of Grand Bassa County and President Pro Tempore in 2014.

Names of partisans including Nimba County Rep. Richard Matenokay Tingban, former Public Works Minister Samuel Kofi Woods, and Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique Tokpa, and former Finance Minister and International Monetary Financial Executive Dr. Antoinette Sayeh have surfaced in a search for Mr. Boakai's running mate.

Veep Boakai is said to have earlier engaged House Speaker Emmanuel James Nuquay to become his running mate; though Mr. Nuquay is alleged to have declined on grounds that he wants to retain his post as head of the Legislature.

