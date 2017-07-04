Liberia: UP, PUP Clash in Bong

Reports from Bong County say some aspirants of the governing Unity Party are expressing dismay over fielding of candidates against them by the People's Unification Party or PUP.

Unity Party had already announced its candidates for Bong County. In Electoral District One, the party endorses incumbent Representative Tokpah Mulbah of the PUP, while in District#2, it endorses its owned lawmaker, Prince Moye to recontest for the seat.

In Electoral District#3, the party is reportedly supporting the President of the Health Workers Association Bong County chapter, Madam Martha Morris, while in District#4, UP Bong County Chairman Robert Womgbey is on its ticket for the district.

In Electoral District#5, PUP incumbent Representative Edward Karfiah has been endorsed as the party's candidate. If she is not affected by the Code of Conduct, Bong County Superintendent, Madam Selena Polson Mappy, will be the UP candidate in District#6 followed by incumbent Representative Gorpu Barclay of Electoral District#7, respectively.

However, there are complaints that even though the Unity Party is endorsing candidates of the People's Unification Party in some districts, the PUP is fielding candidates in some districts where there are already Unity Party candidates.

There are also reports that incumbent Representative George Mulbah is contemplating to contest on the PUP's ticket against UP candidate Martha Morris, after he was forced out of the Coalition for Democratic Change by its Vice Standard Bearer, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor and former Speaker Alex Tyler.

In District#4, aspirant Delino Kollie is said to be the PUP's candidate against Chairman Robert Womgbey. PUP and UP are currently collaborating to ensure the election of Vice President Joseph Boakai as President in the October the polls. The fielding of candidates against each other is fuel bad blood in the county, which could affect the current collaboration.